Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

VERU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Veru alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veru by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 78,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veru by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 68,520 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.26 on Friday. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.