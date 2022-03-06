Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.10% from the company’s previous close.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded down $4.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,014,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $217,552,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

