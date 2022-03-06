Vincent D. Foster Sells 50,000 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MAIN opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.24. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 162,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

