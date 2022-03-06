Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.37

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 513191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($134.83) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Get Vinci alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.