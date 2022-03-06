Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:VWE traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 7.94. 92,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,342. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 7.61 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.
