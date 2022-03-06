Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,157 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 31,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,912,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,103,531. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $383.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.70.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

