Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of VC opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.49. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $136.58.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

