Vitae (VITAE) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.84 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. Vitae has a market cap of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,975.84 or 0.99712454 BTC.

METAWORLD (METAWORLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Vitae

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Vitae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

