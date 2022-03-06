VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. VIZIO traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 13983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.
In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.