VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. VIZIO traded as low as $11.34 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 13983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.09.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 124,971 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,550,658.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $558,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,861 shares of company stock worth $5,877,300.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VIZIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

