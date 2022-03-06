Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,138 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Kirby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kirby by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE KEX opened at $69.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.77.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

