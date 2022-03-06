Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,960 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Enstar Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR opened at $274.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.55. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.97.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

