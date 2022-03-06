Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,556 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Teradata by 2,327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 126,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 121,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Teradata by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Teradata by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

TDC opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 19,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $961,106.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,665. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

