Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PAVmed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PAVmed by 20.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PAVmed by 142.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $1.33 on Friday. PAVmed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

