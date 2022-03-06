Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $901,000 Investment in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BioAtla by 11.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BioAtla by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BioAtla by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BioAtla (Get Rating)
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
