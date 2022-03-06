Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 29,387 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $147,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,018 shares of company stock worth $19,982,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 85.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

