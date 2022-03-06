Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Director Michael J. Mcconnell Sells 15,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $305,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Vonage stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -282.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
