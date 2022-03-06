Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

VNT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 3,363,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,613.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 172,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

