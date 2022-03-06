Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.670 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.60.

VNT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 3,363,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,749. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

