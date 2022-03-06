Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $7,447,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $4,856,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,193,000.

Shares of NYSE IHD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 84,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,716. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

