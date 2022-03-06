Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vroom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $399.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Vroom’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.