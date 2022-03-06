Wedbush Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $74.11 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

