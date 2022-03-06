Wedbush Comments on Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of GRBK opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.