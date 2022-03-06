Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.79 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.32. 1,316,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,489. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $586.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

