Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000.

BIV traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $85.10. 872,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,857. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $91.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

