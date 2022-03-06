Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

