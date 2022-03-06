Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 5,971 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth $266,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ameren by 119,669.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 86.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,103. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.81. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $71.31 and a one year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

