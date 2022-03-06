Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.14 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,263 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $223,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

