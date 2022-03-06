Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $3.38 Million in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 344,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

SPKB opened at $9.83 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

