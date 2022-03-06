Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 16,986 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ock Hee Kim bought 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,755 shares of company stock worth $238,445.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th.

About OP Bancorp (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.