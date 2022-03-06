Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 95,407 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IBEX were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

IBEX opened at $16.10 on Friday. IBEX Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

