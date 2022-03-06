Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 22,100 Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.75. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.