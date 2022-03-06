Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 22,100 Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.
In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,260,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 184,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 640,975 shares of company stock valued at $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares valued at $1,589,225.
Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.
About Duolingo (Get Rating)
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
