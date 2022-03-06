Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

