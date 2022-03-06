West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Shares of WST traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.19. The stock had a trading volume of 460,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.06.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.