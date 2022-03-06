Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $50.27. 3,761,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,788. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 949,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 189,165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 573,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Western Digital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.