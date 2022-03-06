WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $225.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.45.

Get WEX alerts:

NYSE:WEX opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $232.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in WEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WEX by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.