Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Weyco Group stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $233.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyco Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.