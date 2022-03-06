WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

WHF opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

