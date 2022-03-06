Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.07 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

