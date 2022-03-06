Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 6,075 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 82,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACRES Commercial Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ACR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a current ratio of 263.52. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.87.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

