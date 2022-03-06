William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Beauty Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

