William Blair Comments on Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS opened at $12.56 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $388.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.