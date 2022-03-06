Wincanton (LON:WIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.19), with a volume of 195301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.48).
Specifically, insider James Wroath sold 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £64,944 ($87,138.07).
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Wincanton (LON:WIN)
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.
Further Reading
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.