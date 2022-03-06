Wincanton (LON:WIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 312 ($4.19), with a volume of 195301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.48).

Specifically, insider James Wroath sold 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £64,944 ($87,138.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £388.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 369.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

