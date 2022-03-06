Wing One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.45 or 0.06661151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,899.07 or 1.00042308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

