Wings (WINGS) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $967,935.26 and $6.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wings

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

