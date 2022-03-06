Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $212.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.50 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 213.06 ($2.86), with a volume of 715648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.98).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.36. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

