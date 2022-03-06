Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.370-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.91 million.

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.22. 482,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Several analysts have commented on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.