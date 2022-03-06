Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $72.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.26. 3,515,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

