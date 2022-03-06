Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEBEF. TD Securities upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of XEBEF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,470. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

