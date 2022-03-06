Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the January 31st total of 421,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of XJNGF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

