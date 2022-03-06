Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Issues Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of XPOF opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

